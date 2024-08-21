On August 20, 2024, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Election Integrity Unit executed multiple search warrants in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar Counties as part of an ongoing election integrity investigation.

In 2022, the Election Integrity Unit received a referral from the 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Louis regarding allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting that occurred during the 2022 elections. The subsequent two-year investigation provided sufficient evidence to obtain the search warrants in furtherance of the ongoing investigation.

Attorney General Paxton has prioritized election integrity as a central initiative for the Office of the Attorney General. The OAG investigates and, when requested by county or district attorneys, prosecutes allegations of voter fraud to ensure election integrity within Texas.

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We were glad to assist when the District Attorney referred this case to my office for investigation. We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote. This means ensuring accountability for anyone committing election crimes.”

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, the Texas Attorney General’s Office will have no further comment at this time.