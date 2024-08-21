New Report Reveals Growing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Senior Care

Rendever’s in-depth analysis provides fresh data and insights on the technology’s impact and future directions

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, the Boston-based company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, today releases its Evolution of VR in Senior Care Report, analyzing the widespread implementation of VR by senior care providers and its application to the aging experience. The report identifies how the technology is being integrated for reformed cognitive, emotional, and physical health benefits, the technology’s impact on multiple industry stakeholders, and its recent advancements within senior care. Key findings include:



1,950 days have been spent leading VR sessions in senior care settings over the past eight years through Rendever. Approximately 43% of those have occurred within the last 12 months.

Over 50% of the largest national senior care providers use VR.

Assisted Living is the most popular acuity setting for which VR is being used (26.6%), followed by memory care (22.6%) and long-term care settings (11.6%).



“We’re seeing VR utilization rates skyrocket within senior care, and it makes perfect sense. Most of today’s 65-year-olds have lived through multiple stages of technology advancements - this demographic is anything but tech-averse. Technology that improves their aging experience is a necessity, and VR adoption is showing what’s possible,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com.

