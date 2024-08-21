LIS Technologies Inc. Announces that it is a Sponsor of the World Nuclear Symposium 2024

World Nuclear Symposium 2024 will be held in the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, on September 4th – 6th, 2024.

New York, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it is the Bronze Sponsor of World Nuclear Symposium 2024, to be held in the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, on September 4th – 6th, 2024.

Starting on September 4th, nuclear industry leaders, experts, and executives will gather in London to exchange insights and drive forward the role of nuclear energy in the global transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. As emphasized during COP28, accelerating nuclear energy is crucial for achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.





Organized by the World Nuclear Association, the World Nuclear Symposium 2024 will explore nuclear power's potential to support economic development in emerging countries, extend the lifespan of existing plants in established nations, advance the deployment of innovative smaller and modular reactors, and understand the fuel requirements necessary to usher in the next generation of nuclear energy technologies.

“The World Nuclear Symposium is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year for the nuclear industry, offering the latest information on nuclear developments and networking opportunities and I am pleased that LIS Technologies will stand alongside other esteemed sponsors,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “It’s crucial to maintain our momentum, and this Symposium provides a valuable platform for industry leaders and innovators to showcase the future of nuclear energy technologies and address the challenges ahead. I look forward to an engaging and exciting event.”

About the World Nuclear Association

World Nuclear Association is the international organization that represents the nuclear industry. Its mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information, developing common industry positions and contributing to the energy debate.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, and in addition to being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, it has several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

