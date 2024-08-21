Triage, a Travel Nurse Agency, Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Ninth Time

Triage Staffing, a medical staffing company based in Omaha, NE, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. Triage’s ranking this year was 1476.

OMAHA, NEB., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a healthcare staffing and travel nurse agency based in Omaha, was just named number 1476 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. The 2024 list is the ninth time, and sixth consecutive, inclusion.

The Inc. 5000 list was just one of Triage’s honors this year. Additionally, the company was named as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ List of the Largest U.S. Staffing Firms and as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms by Forbes and Statista.

“We’re thrilled to be included on the Inc. list again and that is directly related to the work our team is doing behind the scenes. This year, we’re making a concerted effort to improve our traveler experience and access to jobs. We know our travelers rely on us and that’s something we take very seriously,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaffing.com).

As a part of this improved traveler experience, Triage is giving travelers the opportunity to earn a little extra cash this fall. Existing travelers can earn an extra $750 referral bonus for every new traveler they refer who takes an assignment with Triage. Additionally, anyone who hasn’t worked for Triage in 2024 is eligible for a sign-on bonus on allied and travel nurse jobs starting before September 30, 2024. While the sign-on bonus is a one-time payment, there is no limit for referral bonuses.

“Last year, we launched our referral bonus dashboard, giving our travelers complete transparency into our referral payment process. Travelers can view the status of each referral, so they know when their friend finishes their first assignment and more importantly, when they’re getting paid. The Triage referral program is the best side hustle for nurses and everyone else who works in healthcare,” said Maaske.

About Triage:

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities throughout the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placements with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine nine times as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. https://triagestaff.com

