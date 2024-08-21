Water and Sanitation on 15-year-old twin sisters gearing up for Stockholm Junior Water Prize competitions

15-year-old twin sisters from KwaZulu-Natal will fly the South African flag high during the upcoming Stockholm Junior Water Prize competitions

15-year-old twins from KwaDabeka, just outside Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal are gearing up to fly the South African flag high in the upcoming Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition that is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 25 August 2024 in Sweden.

The twin sisters, Sandisiwe and Sanelisiwe Nhlozi, won the South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition in June this year. The competition is spearheaded by the Department of Water and Sanitation and is a call-to-action programme, challenging secondary and high school learners to identity a water problem in their communities and come up with innovative and technology-based solutions to address those challenges.

The duo, who are currently in Grade 10 at Buhlebemfundo Secondary School, will present their aptly named “Drop-Drop” water education and awareness app that is aimed at enhancing education around the importance of prudent water use in communities.

The enthusiastic twin sisters have not only set their eyes on wining during the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition, but plan to further refine their project and see it through its implementation in South Africa.

“Of course, we want to win, but if it happens that we do not win, we hope to see “Drop-Drop” being developed further and implemented in communities where it is needed the most,” said the duo.

The Nhlozi sisters have high hopes for their lives and expressed that through the comprehensive bursaries awarded by the Department of Water and Sanitation after winning the SAYWP competition, they plan to pursue studies in Civil Engineering after completing their matric, with the hope of working in the water sector and contributing solutions to address water challenges in the country.

“When we won the SAYWP competition, we were so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Although we did not think that we would win, because of the tough competition with our counterparts from other provinces, it was through teamwork and dedication that we were crowned winners,” said Sandisiwe.

The twin sisters and best friends expressed their excitement about travelling together for the first time outside South African shores.

“Being provided with this opportunity to represent South Africa is an incredible honour and privilege. We feel proud, excited, and nervous, but we find comfort in each other and in knowing that learners at our school and even those we competed with are supporting us,” said Sanelisiwe.

The Department has wished the duo well and committed to working together with the Department of Basic Education to help raise awareness about water education and to attract and get young minds to develop an interest in the sector.

Stockholm Junior Water Prize is a competition for learners aged between 15 to 20 years who have developed research projects that can help solve major water challenges. The competition attracts tens of thousands of entries from approximately 35 countries.

For more information, contact Mr Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345