Fast Fashion Market is anticipated to Develop Altogether at Strong CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast fashion market share gains substantial momentum from the unwavering appetite of consumers for the latest trends. At its core, this fast fashion market demand is fueled by the innate desire of individuals to remain stylish, culturally connected, and relevant. For many, keeping pace with the ever-evolving world of fashion is a shared passion, and they eagerly embrace each new trend as it emerges.

The fast fashion market was valued at $103.20 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $291.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of distribution channel, the independent retailers segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for nearly half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the availability of different products under one roof. However, the online stores segment is expected to grow faster with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period owing to the emergence of e-retailers in the fashion industry.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fast fashion market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, North America has a developed retail structure that allows consumers to conveniently purchase fast fashion products. This easy availability helps with the overall sale of fast fashion products in the market. However, Asia-Pacific market for fast fashion products is a fastest growing region with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period due to an increase in the popularity of trendy clothing culture in the region.

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Gender

Male

Female

By End User

Adult

Teens

Kids

By Distribution Channels

Independent Retailers

Online Stores

Brands Stores

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

UNIQLO Co., Ltd.

Forever21 Inc.

The Gap, Inc.

Primark Limited

Asos Plc.

New Look Retailer Limited

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Fashion Nova, LLC,

Boohoo Group Plc.

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

