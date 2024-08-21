Military Robots Market to Witness 10.3% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Military Robots Market will attain the value of USD 43.58 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing trend of combining humans and robots on the battlefield is expected to accelerate the development of unmanned military systems. Robots can perform tasks faster and more accurately, reducing the number of people killed during combat. Also, the development of multi-purpose robots could impact the military robot market share. Using a robot with advanced electrical components allows soldiers to make strategic decisions during combat.

Military Robots Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 19.89 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 43.58 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Platforms and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expanding Applications Beyond Combat Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Advanced Defense Systems

Autonomous Segment to Dominate Due to Augmentation of Superior Aerial Robots

Autonomous segment is dominating the market. The autonomous segment is anticipated to develop notably inside the coming years due to the augmentation of superior aerial robots ready with missiles and weapons used for reconnaissance without endangering pilots. Further, the usage of technology including mild detection and varying (LiDAR), fiber optics, and 3D imaging included into autonomous robots is riding the market.



ISR Segment to Drive Market Due to Increased ISR Activities

The ISR segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The increase is attributed to increased ISR activities in North America and Asia. The security forces of major countries in these regions rely heavily on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Unmanned Vehicles (USVs).

North America is Dominating Due to Large Number of Suppliers of Electronic Components

North America is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the large number of suppliers of electronic components. The government is keen to deliberately invest in research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. It is China’s main investment in military activities involving air, land and maritime defense. China and India are emphasizing investments in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and nanotechnology that will fundamentally transform military robot capabilities.



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Advanced Defense Systems

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Restraints

High Development and Maintenance Costs

Ethical and Legal Concerns

Prominent Players in Military Robots Market

The following are the Top Military Robots Companies

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

learpath Robotics Inc. (Canada)

QinetiQ (UK)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Milrem Robotics (Estonia)

Leonardo (Italy)

Textron Inc. (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

ECA Group (France)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Roboteam (Israel)

STM (Turkey)

