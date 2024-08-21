J. Blanton Plumbing Welcomes Zac Godspeed: Actor, Filmmaker, and Creator of Our YouTube Channel

J. Blanton Plumbing's newly launched YouTube Channel now has over 4,000 subscribers. The latest addition to J. Blanton Plumbing's creative team is actor and filmmaker Zac Goodspeed.

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing is excited to announce the hiring of Zac Godspeed, a professional actor and filmmaker, as the newest addition to our creative team. Zac has not only joined us to lead video content production but also completely created and developed our YouTube channel from the ground up.Thanks to Zac’s expertise and creativity, our YouTube channel has rapidly grown, surpassing 4,000 subscribers in a short time. His engaging content has resonated with our audience, making our channel a go-to resource for all things plumbing. You can explore our latest videos here: J. Blanton Plumbing YouTube Channel Interestingly, Zac’s experience with plumbing-themed content isn’t entirely new. He actually starred in the film House Party: Tonight's the Night, where he was involved in a memorable scene where a dance party is hilariously interrupted by a toilet falling through the ceiling—a moment that goes viral within the movie and serves as a pivotal turning point in the story. You can revisit that classic scene here: Toilet Scene from House Party Zac’s unique background in both filmmaking and (unexpectedly) plumbing-related scenes makes him a perfect fit for bringing fresh, entertaining, and informative content to our audience. We look forward to seeing how his creative vision will continue to enhance our brand and engage our community.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been proudly serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, providing reliable and professional plumbing services . Our commitment to quality work and customer satisfaction remains at the heart of everything we do.For more information, please visit our website or follow us on our YouTube Channel.

