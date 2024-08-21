Prestige Dentistry Launches Full Range of Advanced Treatments in Prairieville

Prairieville, Louisiana, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Prestige Dentistry, a leading dental practice in Prairieville, LA, that believes every patient is unique and deserves individually tailored dental care, is proud to announce the launch of its full range of advanced treatments, including preventative, restorative, and cosmetic services in its state-of-the-art dental office.

Working closely with Prairieville’s most skilled dental specialists, Dr. Reena Oza, DDS, the founder of Prestige Dentistry, now offers a comprehensive selection of advanced dental treatments. These range from routine exams and cleanings to tooth extractions, crowns, fillings, dental bridges, and porcelain veneers. With access to the latest dental techniques and equipment, combined with a dedicated, personalized approach to dental care, Prestige Dentistry’s variety of treatments are designed to help patients achieve the best possible results.

“At Prestige Dentistry in Prairieville, LA, Dr. Reena Oza provides complete dental services with a focus on compassionate, personalized care,” said a spokesperson for Prestige Dentistry. “She believes that all dental care should not only improve oral health but also enhance a patient’s appearance and self-esteem. Whether it’s a routine cleaning or a more complex procedure like porcelain veneers, Dr. Oza is committed to delivering beautiful, lasting results.”

Using only the highest quality materials and ensuring a unique approach for every patient, some of Prestige Dentistry’s standout dental treatments include:

At Prestige Dentistry, Dr. Oza offers expertly crafted, custom-made dental restorations, including fillings, crowns, and extractions. Dr. Oza believes that restorative care should also be cosmetic, ensuring that all restorations look natural and improve both the aesthetics and function of a smile. Bridges and Dentures: Missing teeth can make eating and speaking difficult and can impact self-esteem. The experienced team at Prestige Dentistry offers lifelike bridges and partial dentures to repair smiles and restore the ease of everyday tasks, such as eating and talking.

Dental implants are small titanium posts surgically placed in the jawbone to support custom-designed restorations. Whether patients need a single crown, a bridge, or a denture, Dr. Oza offers beautifully lifelike implant-supported restorations, crafted with meticulous attention to detail to ensure a natural look and feel. Porcelain Veneers: Porcelain veneers fully cover the front of damaged teeth for a transformative effect. At Prestige Dentistry, Dr. Oza is passionate about providing stunning aesthetic results to all her patients. She believes that everyone deserves a beautiful smile, which is why she offers personalized and detail-oriented care to give patients the perfect porcelain veneers and a significant boost in confidence.

To experience Dr. Oza’s compassionate and detail-oriented care, Prestige Dentistry invites patients to contact its office today to schedule an appointment.

About Prestige Dentistry

Founded by experienced dentist Dr. Reena Oza, DDS, Prestige Dentistry is a leading dental practice in Prairieville, Louisiana, that prioritizes delivering individualized patient care and a comprehensive range of high-quality dental treatments, including preventative, restorative, and cosmetic services. Utilizing the latest techniques, cutting-edge equipment, and fully customized dental treatment plans, Prestige Dentistry is committed to helping patients achieve a healthy, confident smile.

To learn more about Prestige Dentistry and the launch of its full range of advanced dental treatments, please visit the website at https://prestigedentistryla.com/.

