LEAP is Again Named Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services in the 2024 SaaS Awards

Jersey City, NJ, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEAP Legal Software, the leading legal practice management solution, today announced it has won the 2024 SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services, marking its third consecutive win.

The SaaS Awards, a long-established awards program, recognizes leading innovations and applications of Software-as-a-Service solutions across a wide range of sectors.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “LEAP has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services. The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement.”

“We are incredibly proud that LEAP has been recognized as the Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services again in 2024,” said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP. “This accolade is a testament to our continued focus and investment in innovation that drives efficiency and enhances productivity in law firms. Our advancements demonstrate our commitment to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients, helping them achieve remarkable results in their practice.”

This recognition highlights their commitment to innovation, particularly with the groundbreaking integration of WealthCounsel within LEAP. LEAP’s automated document drafting and practice management software allows estate planning firms to confidently draft documents in one convenient solution.

About The SaaS Awards:

The SaaS Awards program celebrates the brightest and the best in software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Open to organizations across the globe, The SaaS Awards is the largest and most prominent recognition platform of its kind. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About LEAP:

LEAP is an all-in-one legal software solution that provides practice management and document automation within a single cloud-based platform, for all practice areas of law. LEAP includes a comprehensive library of automated forms, plus the ability for firms to automate their own letters and templates. Enhanced by the power of AI, LEAP enables firms to practice law more efficiently and effectively.

