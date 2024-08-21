Registration is Now Open for Tribe Public’s Webinar Event "Now Is Not the Time to Monkey(pox) Around" Featuring GeoVax Lab’s CEO

Company to Provide a Detailed Overview of Mpox Including Commentary on the Rapid Spread and Methods for Control, Treatment, and Prevention

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Lab, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX) ("GeoVax Labs" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that David Dodd, CEO of GeoVax Labs, will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Now Is Not the Time to Monkey(pox) Around." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET on Friday, August 23, 2024. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC website at MonkeyPox.TribePublic.com.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers they care about and want to learn from at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website to learn more: https://tribepublic.com/

