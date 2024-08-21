Gordon Brothers Welcomes Kasey Fagan to Drive Business Development in the Midwest

Boston, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has welcomed Kasey Fagan to drive business development in the Midwest.

In this role, Fagan will accelerate Gordon Brothers’ continued growth in the region by providing integrated solutions across the firm’s expanded asset services, lending, financing and trading platform. She partners with Gordon Brothers’ global asset experts to create customized solutions and maximize liquidity for clients and partners.

Based in Chicago, Fagan advises asset-based lending, investment banks, private equity professionals and restructuring firms in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and northern Ohio.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, she led the business development efforts in the Midwest for a financial services company and was previously an asset-based lending originator at a large multinational financial services company.

“Kasey will play a critical role in our continued acceleration and success in North America,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director, North America Sales Manager at Gordon Brothers. “Her deep understanding of asset-based lending and firm-wide collaboration will ensure our clients continue to receive integrated solutions and multi-asset optimization.”

“I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued success and helping clients optimize asset values throughout the business cycle,” said Fagan.

