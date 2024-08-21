Bridgeline’s HawkSearch Introduces Multi-Site Management Feature

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, has unveiled Multi-Site Management (MSM) the latest new feature for HawkSearch.



HawkSearch’s new Multi-Site Management (MSM) allows organizations to centrally manage multiple websites, while still providing local sites the flexibility to tailor content for their markets. MSM was developed for a HawkSearch customer managing campaigns across 750 websites. MSM is ideal for scenarios where multiple teams oversee numerous local sites, providing streamlined and efficient management of both local and global merchandising campaigns. For example, a retail chain can use MSM to push a new product line to all stores, while allowing each location to adjust promotions based on regional preferences or inventory levels. This feature offers corporate scale and control while giving stores the flexibility to target specific merchandising needs.

MSM simplifies the distribution of product updates across hundreds of stores by using a powerful indexing capability that automatically delivers data feeds and updates to all local indexes through a single procedure.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “B2B distributors and franchises often struggle to manage a vast network of store websites. The HawkSearch Multi-Site Management feature streamlines this process by enabling corporate offices to oversee global configurations while empowering local managers to tailor merchandising campaigns and rules to their specific markets. This approach simplifies management, reduces costs, and boosts revenue by addressing local demands effectively.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.