SHEIN Kicks Off Back-to-School Campus Tour Across Ontario

Step into SHEIN’s Graffiti-Styled Truck for Fashion and Fun

Toronto, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting back-to-school campus tour across Ontario. This dynamic experience will bring SHEIN's bold and trendy style directly to university students, empowering them to express their unique style as they head back to campus.

From August 28 to September 7, SHEIN's vibrant truck will make stops at five university campuses: University of Toronto (St. George), University of Toronto (Scarborough), York University, Western University, and Queen's University. Adorned with a large, graffiti-inspired SHEIN logo in the signature green hue of the summer, the truck's exterior will showcase SHEIN's colourful, street-style aesthetic, complemented by splashes of hot pink.

Campus Tour Dates, Time and Locations:

Wednesday, August 28: University of Toronto (St. George Campus) — 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday, August 30: University of Toronto (Scarborough Campus) — 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Tuesday, September 3: York University — 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 5: Western University — 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, September 7: Queen’s University — 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Upon arrival at each campus, the SHEIN truck will transform into a hub of fashion-centric activities. Students will have the opportunity to customize their looks with t-shirt printing featuring the latest catchphrases, available while supplies last.

Additionally, the truck will showcase SHEIN's latest offerings in women's wear, men's wear, home and living, stationery and accessories, providing students with a one-stop shop for their back-to-school needs. Students will also be able to browse the latest GLOWMODE x Harry Potter collection on the tour truck and immerse themselves in the magical world of the beloved franchise.

To further engage new and returning students, SHEIN is offering a variety of promotions and giveaways. New customers and students who sign up to become campus ambassadors on-site can receive gift cards for online purchases. Attendees will also receive free gifts with purchase, complimentary t-shirt printing, and chances to win extra prizes by sharing their experiences on social media or participating in games at the pop-up.

By immersing students in a lively, street-style aesthetic and offering them exclusive access to the brand’s latest collections and promotions, SHEIN aims to inspire their personal style as they embark on the new academic year. For more information on SHEIN's campus tour and to stay updated on the latest stops, please visit the event page or follow the brand on social media.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

About GLOWMODE

GLOWMODE, SHEIN's premium activewear line, redefines the world of athleisure by blending style, performance, and affordability. Engineered for excellence, GLOWMODE features self-developed fabrics like the innovative FeatherFit and sources premium materials to deliver uncompromising quality. Driven by user-centric design, GLOWMODE's thoughtful features cater to the needs of the modern active individual. Rigorously tested to exceed the brand's stringent standards, GLOWMODE empowers individuals to look and feel their absolute best, from workouts to lounging. By optimizing its supply chain, GLOWMODE offers this premium activewear experience at accessible price points.

Pop-Up Microsite | LINK

Instagram | @shein_ca

#BTSwithSHEIN







Attachments

Christie Li SHEIN christie@conversationagency.ca

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.