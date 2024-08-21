ICU Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in September:



Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2024

Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer, will attend one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2024

Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, September 6, 2024. The discussion will begin at 4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET) and will be webcast live on the Event Calendar section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.icumed.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com

CONTACT:

ICU Medical

Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

