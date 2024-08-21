Overcoming Organ Donor Shortages for Type 1 Diabetics

We can create a single curative dose in an islet-sized cluster of cells” — Anna Gooch, PhD

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseA promising new therapy for Type 1 diabetes can help overcome a critical shortage of organs needed for transplants, according to a breakthrough presented at the 2024 American Diabetes Associations’ Scientific Meeting in Orlando, FL.Many patients with established Type 1 diabetes could be helped with an islet or pancreas transplant, but the supply of donor organs is clearly inadequate for the demand. “Donated organs worldwide are fewer than 51,000,” said Dr. Christof Westenfelder, a principal researcher, “but globally, Type 1 diabetes affects more than nine million people."SymbioCellTech, a Salt Lake City-based Regenerative Medicine company, presented at the ADA that the patented production of its Neo-Islets, 3-D organoids of islet and mesenchymal stem cells, provides 270 therapeutic doses for an adult diabetic patient from one donated pancreas. SymbioCellTech has carried out pre-clinical trials in mice and dogs with Type 1 diabetes, and the results “clearly show that we can administer a single dose of Neo-Islets that will functionally cure the animals’ Type 1 diabetes, and this without the need for toxic anti-rejection drugs”, said Dr. Anna Gooch, another researcher. “We can create this single curative dose in an islet-sized cluster of cells.”In addition to addressing the shortage of donor organs, NeoIslets do not require the use of anti-rejection drugs, immunosuppressive medications that have potentially serious side effects and must be taken for life.SymbioCellTech is in the process of its final phase of pre-clinical testing of the patented Neo-Islet technology for its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to be submitted to the FDA, “as soon as we can manage it,” according to Dr. Gooch. With the IND, SymbioCellTech plans to conduct the First-in-Human Clinical Trial likely at the City of Hope, UC San Diego, UCLA and UC Davis.ABOUT SYMBIOCELLTECH:SymbioCellTech is a late preclinical stage Regenerative Medicine Company based in Salt Lake City, UT. The company has created a novel Neo-Islet technology that is readily scalable and that will reduce, and potentially eliminate, the daily insulin injection needs of people with Type I Diabetes mellitus. The Neo-Islet technology has demonstrated its safety and efficacy in mouse models of Type I Diabetes and in diabetic dogs and offers the potential to significantly increase available doses, eliminate the need for anti-rejection drugs and is a permanent solution for diabetics.DISCLAIMER: FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS of SymbioCellTech (SCT):This press release contains forward-looking statements including (a) statements by Anna Gooch, Ph.D., and Christof Westenfelder, M.D., FACP, in this press release, (b) SCT’s plans, expectations for, and the potential benefits of Neo-Islets, and (c) our plans for additional research. While SymbioCellTech believes the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the company's beliefs as of this press release. Risks and uncertainties could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that these data may not be indicative of final clinical trial results, that data from the company's research and development programs may not support further development of its products due to safety, efficacy, and other risks.

