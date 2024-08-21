5th Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program Showcases Standout Agriculture and Food Technology Innovation

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the winners of the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring representing the very best of breakthrough technology innovation around the world.



With a global market value of approximately $56.8 billion by 2033, the AgTech industry is undergoing rapid expansion, underscoring significant investment and focus on technologies driving digitization, automation, and machine learning across the entire agricultural ecosystem. This transformative new era revolutionizing the face of agriculture is improving the full spectrum of ag operations and processes and providing farmers with cutting-edge technology such as synthetic biology, precision agriculture, yield forecasting, IoT, robotics, integrated farm management, and more.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology innovators driving this industry forward, with categories that include Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“A growing population, globalized trade, biotechnology, new regulations and climate change are all among the megatrends creating the foundation for transforming agriculture into a high-tech industry. AgTech not only addresses increases in overall farm productivity, but provides real answers to complex challenges such as over-application of chemicals and fertilizers, reducing ground and surface water pollutions, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, and increased product quality,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Our incredible group of 2024 AgTech Breakthrough winners are creating truly breakthrough products and services that empower the agricultural industry to increase efficiency, ease pain points, and lower their environmental footprint leading to more benefits for consumers around the world.”

The 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Farm Management

Farm Management Innovation of the Year: TieUp Farming

Farm Management Solution Provider of the Year: Cromai

Farm Management Solution of the Year: AgriERP by Folio3

In-Field Systems

Crop Protection Solution of the Year: Renaissance BioScience

Precision Agriculture Innovation of the Year: Microprep

Precision Irrigation Solution of the Year: Treetoscope

Water Monitoring Solution of the Year: Monnit

Irrigation

Overall Smart Irrigation Company of the Year: WiseConn

Harvesting Solutions

Overall Harvesting Innovation of the Year: Tevel

Internet-of-Things and AI

AI-based AgTech Company of the Year: BinSentry

AI-based AgTech Platform of the Year: Tend

AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: SWARM Engineering

IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year: Bloomfield

Overall Sensor Solution of the Year: Arable

Analytics

AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year: IntelinAir

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Agmatix

Automation and Robotics

Agricultural Robotics Innovation of the Year: Beewise



Indoor Farming

Greenhouse Production System of the Year: Zordi

Vertical Farming Solution of the Year: Ecovative

Food Quality

Food Contaminants Detection Solution of the Year: Qcify RAY

Overall Food Quality Solution Provider of the Year: Waters VICAM Ochra-V™ MAX



Finance and Insurance

AgTech Finance Platform of the Year: Bushel

Food Replacement Tech

Cultured Meat Product of the Year: TissenBioFarm

Restaurant Tech

Overall Restaurant Tech Company of the Year: SynergySuite

FoodTech Industry Leadership

FoodTech AI innovation Award: PreciTaste

AgTech Industry Leadership

AgTech Implementation of the Year: Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture

AgTech Innovation of the Year: INVISION by INTENT

AgTech Sustainability Solution of the Year: CH4 Global

Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari Agriculture

Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Barchart

