Extended Reality Meets Autonomous Vehicle Monitoring: Guident and XRF Execute Strategic Partnership

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”) and XRF (“XRF”) have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate XRF's cutting-edge solution with Guident’s Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) platform. This partnership combines XRF’s advanced extended reality (XR) software with Guident’s RMCC software stack, transforming real-time monitoring into a fully immersive “virtual command center.” This innovative setup enables the visualization of autonomous robots and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) fleet location, health metrics, and other key performance indicators (KPIs) from anywhere.

The virtual command center leverages XR technologies, including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). A 3D digital twin model is created for the fixed routes, their environments, and each autonomous vehicle in the fleet, accurately reflecting the operational design domain.

By merging these technologies, the solution provides comprehensive situational awareness, enabling remote, immediate, and effective responses to various scenarios. These immersive tools are ideal for monitoring AV fleets, simulation, testing, and staff training.

In training mode, the platform transforms into an interactive learning environment, offering simulations to practice and refine various scenarios, including emergency response skills. With customizable modules, this solution ensures effective and targeted training.





Virtual agent monitoring autonomous vehicle fleets

The companies plan to launch the integrated XRF immersive extended reality solution with Guident’s RMCC software to customers in North America in the second half of 2024.

“Our partnership with Guident allows us to introduce an innovative solution for real-time managing of autonomous robots and AV fleets. By integrating XRF software with Guident’s RMCC, fleet operators can monitor and respond to situations more effectively. The interactive training mode offers an exciting way to develop skills and prepare for multiple scenarios. We’re eager to bring this combined solution to market,” said XRF's CEO Gustavo Medina.

“The partnership between Guident and XRF represents a significant step forward in developing safe, smart, and sustainable transportation solutions for communities. We are excited to launch the XRF solution coupled with Guident’s RMCC software, which extends the monitoring of autonomous robots and vehicles worldwide through extended reality technologies,” said Fabio Tylim, VP of Business Development at Guident Corp.

About GUIDENT

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit www.guident.com .

About XRF

XRF specializes in developing software solutions to aid decision-making for complex scenarios. By leveraging extended reality and artificial intelligence, XRF transforms critical information into visually engaging and easily accessible formats. Their innovative approach has earned an international clientele, including the Spanish Army, the Port of Valencia, and Saudi Arabia's NEOM Line project. For more information, visit XRF's website at www.xrf.ai .

Guident Media Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Harald Braun

hbraun@guident.com

+1 561 245 1306

XRF Media Contact:

Raul Espada

re@xrf.ai

+34 669 811 399





Attachment

