Myriad Genetics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.

  • The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Scott Leffler, Chief Financial Officer, on Sept. 4, 2024 at 1:30pm ET.
  • The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, on Sept. 5, 2024 at 7:00am ET.

Links to the live and archived webcasts of both presentations can be viewed at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

