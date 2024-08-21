Minister Barbara Creecy addresses SARA Conference and Exhibition, 20 Aug

The Minister of Transport, Honourable Barbara Creecy will give a keynote address during the 13th Southern African Railways Association (SARA) Conference and Exhibition to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre,

The conference, one of the biggest rail gatherings in the SADC region. will be held from the 20th - 22nd August 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

SARA represents the interests of the rail sector across Southern Africa and plays a crucial role in advancing railway development not only in Southern Africa but across the

entire continent through its network of railway operator members.

The conference, under the theme, “Boosting Continental Trade via Rail: Investments in African Railways for the Sustainable Development of the Continent” focuses on the importance of investment in railway infrastructure for the continent’s economic growth.

The conference will feature addresses from key speakers in the rail and transport sector such as Transport Minister, Hon. Barbara Creecy and SARA President, Mr. Hishaam Emeran who will also participate in panel discussions as well as presentations from local and international rail experts.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or Monarens@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

066 476 9015