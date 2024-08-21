Hawks briefs media on achievements for 2024/2025 financial year, 25 Aug
The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Sunday, 25 August 2024 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the first quarter of financial year 2024/2025.
The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.
Date: Sunday, 25 August 2024
Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA
Time: 10:00
RSVP: Colonel Katlego Mogale 082 455 5782
Members of the media are cordially invited.
Enquiries: Colonel Katlego Mogale on 082 455 5782
