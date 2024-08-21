Hawks briefs media on achievements for 2024/2025 financial year, 25 Aug

Hawks National Head to hold a media briefing to share achievements for 2024/2025 financial year

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Sunday, 25 August 2024 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the first quarter of financial year 2024/2025.

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.

Date: Sunday, 25 August 2024

Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA

Time: 10:00

RSVP: Colonel Katlego Mogale 082 455 5782

Members of the media are cordially invited.

Enquiries: Colonel Katlego Mogale on 082 455 5782