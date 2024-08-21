Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,382 in the last 365 days.

Hawks briefs media on achievements for 2024/2025 financial year, 25 Aug

Hawks National Head to hold a media briefing to share achievements for 2024/2025 financial year 

The National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv.) Godfrey Lebeya and his management on Sunday, 25 August 2024 will hold a media briefing to outline progress and take stock of milestones achieved during the first quarter of financial year 2024/2025. 

The National Head will highlight the National Priority Offences depicting DPCI successes and high profile cases investigated.  

Date: Sunday, 25 August 2024 
Venue: Tshedimosetso House - GCIS, Press Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA 
Time: 10:00

RSVP: Colonel Katlego Mogale 082 455 5782

Members of the media are cordially invited. 

Enquiries: Colonel Katlego Mogale on 082 455 5782 

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hawks briefs media on achievements for 2024/2025 financial year, 25 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more