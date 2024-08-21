Enzymes Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Demand for Bio-based Products

Enzymes Market Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymes market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Enzymes are biocatalysts, which alter the rate of various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions. Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction. Thus, they are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. In addition, they are employed in the food & beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology.



𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/708



𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

● The study provides an in-depth analysis of the enzymes market size and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

● It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

● Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

● Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:

● Microorganisms

● Plants

● Animals



𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Hydrolase

● Oxidoreductase

● Transferase

● Lyase

● Other Reaction Types



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Food and Beverages

● Household Care

● Bioenergy

● Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

● Feed

● Other Applications



𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Lipase

● Polymerase and Nuclease

● Others

● Protease

● Carbohydrase



𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

● LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

● THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (AFFYMETRIX, INC.)

● Koninklijke DSM N.V.

● F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

● NOVOZYMES A/S

● Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

● AMANO ENZYME INC.

● BASF SE

● AB ENZYMES GmbH

● Codexis, Inc.



The global enzymes market growth is segmented on the basis of type into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, polymerase & nucleases, and others. The carbohydrase enzymes segment held approximately 40% of market share in 2021. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most prominent type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. Therefore, commercial applications of carbohydrase in food products and detergents are expected to fuel the growth of the segment throughout the forecast period. Protease enzyme segment is the second largest revenue generator, as it is widely used for processing the proteins. Moreover, protease enzymes are used in DNA replications & transcription, cell proliferation & differentiation, ovulation, fertilization, and others. Polymerase and nuclease enzymes possess highest growth potential in the global enzymes industry, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during analysis period.



𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/708



The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of reaction type into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, lyase, and others. Hydrolase is the mostly used in the food and beverages, and detergents industries. Globally, hydrolase enzymes held about 70% of the total market share. In addition, commercial applications of carbohydrase and protease enzymes in food products and detergents are expected to help hydrolases to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Oxidoreductase reaction type segment is the second largest revenue contributor to the market. Transferase segment possesses highest potential in global enzymes market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

By application, the global enzyme market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, feed, and other such as agriculture, paper & pulp processing, and leather processing. Enzymes are most widely used in food processing as food additives for the purpose of modifying the properties of food such as shelf life, digestibility, texture, taste, and nutritional content. Hence, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to be one of the dominating segment over the analysis period. Likewise, the enzymes are used in laundry and dishwashing detergents (household care enzymes) to boost the performance of detergents by improving the stain removal properties, garment care, and wash efficiency.



𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Microorganisms serve as prolific sources of enzymes, offering a wide diversity of catalytic activities and metabolic pathways. This inherent diversity enables the production of a vast array of enzymes tailored for specific industrial applications, ranging from food processing and textiles to pharmaceuticals and biofuels. Moreover, advances in biotechnology and fermentation techniques have facilitated the cost-effective production of microorganism-based enzymes at industrial scales, thereby driving market growth. Ongoing research endeavors aimed at discovering novel microorganisms and optimizing enzyme production processes are anticipated to yield enzymes with improved catalytic efficiency, stability, and specificity. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions across industries is likely to drive the adoption of microorganism-based enzymes, which offer environmentally benign alternatives to traditional chemical processes.



𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (220+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/708

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

◉ Enzymes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enzymes-market

◉ Rapid Tests Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rapid-tests-market

◉ Atopic Dermatitis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atopic-dermatitis-treatment-market



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.