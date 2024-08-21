Clearwave Fiber Enhances Customer Experience with New Multi-Gig Internet Speeds and Self-Installation Kits

Revolutionizing Home Connectivity with Convenience and Speed

Savannah, GA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading Fiber Internet services provider, is thrilled to announce that it has launched self-installation kits and multi-gig Internet speeds. These innovative offerings are designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed Internet and provide unmatched convenience and performance to residential customers.

Multi-Gig Internet: Unparalleled Speed and Performance

Adding to its already superior product portfolio, Clearwave Fiber has introduced two new multi-gig Internet service plans to meet the needs of the most demanding digital users. With its all-fiber network, Clearwave Fiber is already the fastest internet provider in every single market it serves. These even faster speeds are a testament to the power of its all-fiber network and Clearwave Fiber’s continued commitment to bring elite and future-proof technological capabilities to the communities it serves. Our new offerings include:

2 Gig Plan: For $120 per month, this plan delivers blazing-fast speeds up to 2 gigabytes, perfect for households with high bandwidth needs.

7 Gig Plan: At $195 per month, this plan provides an exceptional speed of up to 7 gigabytes, designed for those requiring top-tier performance for multiple users, remote work, and intensive gaming.

Both plans come with all necessary equipment included and feature symmetrical upload and download speeds, ensuring seamless performance for a variety of digital activities.

“Our continued investment in our state-of-the-art 100% Fiber network demonstrates our dedication to bringing reliable, lightning-fast Internet service to our customers’ by implementing the latest technology,” said Ross Benner, Vice President of Technology and Network Operations. “With the introduction of our multi-gig symmetrical Internet service, we are ensuring our customers’ are empowered with some of the fastest Internet available that will not only meet the high-speed demands of today but ensures their needs will continue to be met for years to come.”

Self-Installation Kits: Effortless Setup at Your Convenience

In response to customer preferences for flexible solutions, Clearwave Fiber is introducing self-installation kits that empower users to set up their Fiber Internet service on their own terms. Each kit includes all the necessary equipment and easy-to-follow instructions, allowing customers to complete their installation efficiently and on their own schedule. This new approach eliminates the need to coordinate with a technician, providing a hassle-free experience.

“Our self-installation kits are indicative of our commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Gwynne Lastinger, Chief Operating Officer at Clearwave Fiber. “By offering a solution that aligns with today’s DIY trends, we’re giving our customers the freedom to connect at their convenience, quickly and conveniently, without compromising quality.”



For more information about Clearwave Fiber’s Multi-Gig Internet service plans and Self-Installation, visit www.clearwavefiber.com.



About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 15,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



CONTACT: pr@clearwavefiber.com

Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 rozanne.witherow@clearwavefiber.com

