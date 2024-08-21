Mikra Offers VIP Early Access Pre-Sale Signup for FOCUS

Mikra offers customers VIP early access pre-sale signup to be the first to receive FOCUS, along with a 20% discount sitewide

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") invites customers to sign up for VIP Early Access to the FOCUS Pre-Sale at https://wearemikra.com/pages/focus-sign-up-page. Mikra’s new product combines a precision blend of citicoline, tyrosine and pure lion's mane mushroom to deliver improved memory, total concentration and faster cognition without any caffeine or stimulants. FOCUS is anticipated to launch in September.

“In response to requests from our loyal customers, we’re pleased to offer VIP Early Access to FOCUS before the September launch,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “We welcome everyone to sign up now at https://wearemikra.com/pages/focus-sign-up-page to be among the first to try FOCUS, and enjoy 20% off sitewide as a gift from Team Mikra for participating.”

FOCUS combines the clinically studied neuroprotective and cognition-enhancing effects of pure citicoline with the performance-preserving and enhancing effects of tyrosine and pure lion’s mane mushroom.

A systematic review of the medical use of citicoline published in the Swiss journal Nutrients found:

“...In research based on animals and humans, it was proved that citicoline is beneficial in the regeneration of neurons, can increase levels of neurotransmitters, and has a positive impact on cognitive functions.”1

A Mt. Sinai Hospital clinical abstract on the medical use of tyrosine reported:

“...Researchers believe that, under stress, the body isn't able to make enough tyrosine from phenylalanine. Some animal and human studies suggest that tyrosine supplements may help improve memory and performance under psychological stress... One study suggests that taking tyrosine may help you be more alert after sleep deprivation.”2

Finally, a landmark Japanese randomized control trial of lion’s mane mushroom demonstrated:



“MMSE [Mini Mental State Examination] alone showed that oral intake of H. erinaceus significantly improved cognitive functions and prevented deterioration. We speculate that various chemical compounds, including hericenones, in the mushroom have multiple effects to the brain neural networks and improve cognitive functions.”3

FOCUS features a proprietary precisely dosed blend of citicoline, tyrosine and pure lion's mane mushroom as its primary active ingredients. All three have been extensively studied and convincingly found to support enhanced focus, improved memory and clearer cognition in published, peer-reviewed clinical research.



Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in 2024 and beyond.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

