Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market is Expected to Reach US$ 105.1 Million at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rising Use of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in Medications for Managing Gastrointestinal Disorders.

Rockville, MD, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market is valued at US$ 67.1 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, as revealed in the recently updated market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

More people are becoming aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of hyoscine-n-butyl bromide for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, which is set to widen the opportunities for market players. Growing awareness along with the adoption of non-invasive treatment options is estimated to generate demand for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide in various medications. It ensures minimal side effects and convenience without any requirements for invasive interventions.

Moreover, rising recognition of the safety and effectiveness of non-invasive treatment is contributing to increased requirements for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide, which is further anticipated to drive global market growth opportunities over the coming years.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The market for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 105.1 million by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Global demand for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide with oral administration mode is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% and reach a value of US$ 81.3 million by the end of 2034.

and reach a value of by the end of 2034. East Asia is projected to hold 6% share of global market revenue by 2034.

share of global market revenue by 2034. Sales of hyoscine-n-butyl bromide in South Korea are forecasted to climb at 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Demand for hyoscine-n-butyl bromide in Japan is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% and reach a market worth of US$ 7.4 million by 2034.

“Medical conferences, educational initiatives, and promotional activities by pharmaceutical companies leading to better understanding of hyoscine-n-butyl benefits for managing gastrointestinal disorders,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market:

Some of the leading Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide manufacturers are Alkaloid Skopje; Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Boehringer-Ingelheim; ALPS Pharmaceutical Ind. Co. Ltd.; Linnea SA; Biotechnica Pharma Global; Alchem International; Pfizer; Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.; Baxter International Inc.

Europe to Remain Lucrative Market for Suppliers of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide:

Europe is approximated to be one of the prominent global consumers of hyoscine-n-butyl bromide due to the rising population of elderly people, who are more prone to chronic gastrointestinal diseases and abdominal pain. It is finding widespread application in radiology as one of the prominent anti-spasmodic agents in the region. Hyoscine-n-butyl bromide is utilized to freeze bowel motion as one of the parts of CT and MRI studies.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Industry News:

A few well-known producers of hyoscine-n-butyl bromide are concentrating on forming strategic alliances and partnerships in order to bolster their market share and expedite the creation of new products. They make a consistent effort to provide high-quality goods and supply chain management.

Country-specific Insights:

By 2034, the United States is predicted to control 73.5% of the North American market. Hyoscine-n-butyl bromide demand is expected to be positively impacted by favorable reimbursement regulations and a firmly built healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, hyoscine-n-butyl bromide, one of the main substances utilized in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to be in high demand due to the vast patient pool in the United States suffering from a variety of gastrointestinal problems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hyoscine-n-butyl bromide market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on application (oral, injectables) and distribution channel (online, offline), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

