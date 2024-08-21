Submit Release
Crown Crafts to Present at the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

GONZALES, La., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Chicago, Illinois. Management is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference host’s main website, https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.crowncrafts.com/investor-relations/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation at https://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa44/crws/2245743.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to showcase their merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Chicago, Dallas, New York, and virtually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC with sponsorships from firms that collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. Additional information about the conferences can be obtained at www.IDEASconferences.com or by contacting Lacey Wesley at lwesley@threepa.com.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Manhattan Toy Europe Limited, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Company Contact: Investor Relations:
   
Craig J. Demarest Three Part Advisors
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven Hooser, Partner,
(225) 647-9118 or John Beisler, Senior Vice President
cdemarest@crowncrafts.com (817) 310-8776

