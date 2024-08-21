Chief Executive, Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Will Not Participate in the Election for the Sixth-Term Chief Executive

MACAU, August 21 - Chief Executive, Mr. Ho Iat Seng, issued a statement today (21st) that he would not participate in the election for the sixth-term Chief Executive, with the relevant text detailed as follows:

As the term of office of the fifth Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region is coming to an end, I, Ho Iat Seng, hereby would like to sincerely thank the Central Government, all the sectors of the Macao society and our residents for their full trust and steadfast support over the past five years. Furthermore, I would like to thank all the civil servants for their close collaboration and coordination as well.

The fifth Macao SAR Government and I planned to promote Macao’s diversified development, strove to build a new pattern of Macao’s development and reshaped Macao’s new competitive advantages under the concept of “unity and efforts, change and innovation”. I have profound feelings for Macao and have done my utmost for Macao’s development but due to the fact that my health has not been fully restored, for the sake of Macao’s long-term development and from the perspective of the overall situation, I have decided not to participate in the election for the sixth-term Chief Executive. I will fully support the sixth Chief Executive and the Macao SAR Government in governing according to law and in their continued contribution to the cause of “One Country, Two Systems” and the development of Macao.