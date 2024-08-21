PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 DOH cites increase in HEA claims after series of Senate public hearings conducted by Bong Go; healthcare workers thank senator for giving them avenue to air concerns In a public hearing on Tuesday, August 20, conducted by the Senate Committee on Health, the Department of Health (DOH) revealed that the number of Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) claims significantly increased as a result of the series of hearings led by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. The hearings have provided a crucial platform for healthcare workers to voice their concerns, leading to a noticeable uptick in the submission of appeals for unpaid allowances. In response, a healthcare workers group expressed their gratitude to Go, acknowledging his persistent efforts to address their long-standing issues. During the hearing, Go expressed deep concern over the persistent delays in the release of HEA payments. He stressed that despite multiple hearings and promises from the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), many healthcare workers are still waiting for their allowances. "Ang target po nila ay by October. At ang concern ko po dito until now, na 'yung mga darating pa, mga hindi pa nakikita, marami pa rin sumisigaw... HEA pa rin sila ng HEA," he said, emphasizing the need to ensure all qualified healthcare workers receive the HEA due to them for services rendered during the pandemic. "Sabi ko, ipaparating ko po sa inyo. 'Yan naman ang ating pangako sa mga kababayan nating health workers na iparating natin ang hinahing at hindi po ako titigil dito," Go added. While acknowledging the progress made as DBM and DOH continue to reconcile records and expedite release of HEA, Go also recognized that much work remains to be done, particularly in addressing the appeals of other healthcare workers who claim to have yet to receive their emergency allowances. Go then opened the floor to Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines, asking him to share other ongoing concerns of healthcare workers. Ignacio acknowledged that the hearings have indeed made a difference, particularly in the processing of HEA claims. "Ngayon, napansin nga po namin, gumalaw na po 'yung Health Emergency Allowance... lalung lalo na po dun sa mga members po namin sa United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines." He shared that some hospitals have recently received 19 months' worth of HEA, although the payments have not yet been fully disbursed to the healthcare workers' accounts. However, Ignacio also highlighted that many hospitals are still waiting for their HEA payments, with some still facing substantial delays. He expressed concerns about the situation in non-unionized hospitals, where healthcare workers lack the venue to air concerns or worse, penalized for inquiring about their emergency allowances. In response to the points raised by Ignacio, Go reiterated his commitment to listen to their concerns and continue appealing to executive agencies until all qualified healthcare workers receive what they are rightfully owed. He asked the DOH to open their doors to appeals and also reach out to other health workers who have no platform to air their concerns. Meanwhile, DOH Undersecretary Achilles Gerard Bravo outlined the phased release of funds as coordinated with the DBM. However, Bravo also mentioned a significant challenge: the influx of appeals and late submissions that have come in since the hearings started. "After sa cut-off date natin sa May 20, naka-receive pa rin kami ng a lot of requests for appeals. Ito 'yung tinatawag na appeals," Bravo explained, pointing out that these appeals are largely from healthcare workers under the payroll of local government units (LGUs). Go emphasized the importance of addressing these appeals promptly, especially since they represent legitimate claims from healthcare workers. "Ang problema nito, maraming appeals, 'no? DBM, marami pa pong appeals sa ngayon. Baka pwede n'yong i-anticipate po 'yan," he urged the DBM representatives present. Go then pushed for the inclusion of these appeals in future budget considerations to cover validated claims. "Siyempre, ngayon, nasa Kongreso na po 'yung budget deliberation. Ngayon, dito po sa Senado. Baka by the time na makikita niyo na may mga pending pa pala sa mga appeals na HEA at qualified po sila, baka pwede n'yong gawan ng paraan in anticipation, kahit malagay n'yo man sa unprogrammed," he recommended. DOH Usec. Bravo provided insights into the increasing volume of appeals and submissions, noting the influence of the committee's active and continuous hearings: "Mr. Chair, we have regularly coordinated with DBM especially on the appeals. We have but we still have to validate if these claims are correct." "Actually, lumaki 'yung appeals at late submissions because of your committee hearings. Nung nalaman ng mga health workers na we are very serious in paying them, ngayon pa lang sila nagsasubmit," DOH shared. Go responded: "ibig sabihin 'di sila naniwala na seryoso kayo na bayaran sila? So ngayon, after several hearings, after five hearings, sulit po ang ating pangungulit since siniseryoso na po nila na talagang meron silang obligasyon ang gobyerno. At services rendered na po ito, pinaghirapan po ito, dapat po ibigay po ito sa ating mga health workers. "So salamat po. At least... you treated it seriously na po itong mga claims. At itong mga appeals, kung qualified naman, bakit hindi n'yo po i-consider at mas importante itong sa health dahil nagsakripisyo po sila noong panahon ng pandemya. Maliit na halaga po ito (kumpara) sa buhay at sakripisyo (na) ginawa (nila) para sa ating sa bayan," Go added. In response, Ignacio also expressed his appreciation for the progress made, particularly in terms of the impact the hearings have had on the processing of HEA claims. "Napakalaking bagay po ng pagkakataon na binigay 'yung platform po sa amin para makapagsalita at maging boses po ng mga healthcare workers po sa buong Pilipinas," he said. He noted that while they had initially resigned themselves to the idea that their HEA might only be paid out in 2025, the hearings led by Go have accelerated the process. Go emphasized that the Senate Committee on Health would continue to oversee the disbursement of HEA and ensure that all legitimate claims are honored. "Tututukan po natin ito... At 'yung sinasabi n'yo pong mga non-unionized hospitals, part po ito ng mga appeals, no? Please check kung qualified na man po sila," he said.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.