Ducommun to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Christian Prezgay, senior director, financial planning and analysis and investor relations, will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4, 2024. A general presentation will be held at 1:20 p.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, smookerji@ducommun.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.