Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market - Top Trends and Key Players Analysis Report

Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market Projected to Hit $269.4 Million By 2024

Rising refinery numbers, stringent safety regulations, and demand for armored flameproof cable glands drive the explosion-proof cable gland market, with significant growth in Asia-Pacific and the U.S.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The features of Explosion Proof Cable Glands Market, such as high load-bearing capacity and robust design, great stability, and better reliability, make it suitable for use in terms of safety and security. Allied Market Research, titled, "Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market By Type, Cable Type, Material, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024", the global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4635

An explosion-proof cable gland, also known as a sealing gland or strain relief, facilitates barrier penetration and offers sealing protection. It can be used with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables.

The government is playing an important role in driving the now $174.9 Bn explosion-proof cable glands market. Stringent government regulations across the globe have made it mandatory for industries with hazardous environments to use safety equipment. For instance, in April 2016, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, U.S. announced new safety rules to secure the safety requirements on underwater drilling equipment and well-controlled operations. The new safety rules, in particular, will tighten controls on industry-standard devices to prevent explosions in undersea oil & gas wells.

In 2017, the flameproof segment dominated the explosion-proof cable gland market, in terms of revenue, due to an increase in several refineries.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to an increase in the installation of data centers.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4635

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- The flameproof segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $73.1 million in 2017.

- Unarmored cable type accounted for the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2024.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

The report features a competitive scenario of the explosion-proof cable glands market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players in the global market are 𝑪𝑴𝑷 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒄 𝑭𝒆𝒂𝒎, 𝑬𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒘𝒆𝒅𝒚 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄, 𝑾𝒆𝒊𝒅𝒎𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝑮𝒎𝒃𝑯 & 𝑪𝒐., 𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒐𝒃 𝑮𝒎𝒃𝑯, 𝑯𝒖𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒍 𝑨𝑮, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑬𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒑𝒍𝒄. (𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆-𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒔, 𝑳𝑳𝑪), 𝑬𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒐. (𝑨𝑷𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑮𝑹𝑷 𝑳𝑳𝑪), 𝑨𝒎𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒍 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒎 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑. These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4635

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.