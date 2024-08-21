Global AntiFungals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024 - 2033

Antifungals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antifungals market is projected to grow from $24.48 billion in 2023 to $26.9 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth during this period is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of fungal diseases, an aging population, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $38.66 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%, driven by the emergence of new fungal strains, increased healthcare spending, and heightened patient education and awareness.

Rising Prevalence of Fungal Infections Boosts Antifungals Market

The increasing prevalence of fungal infections is a significant driver for the growth of the antifungals market. Global health challenges, including diseases such as SARS, Zika virus, Ebola, and COVID-19, have contributed to a rise in fungal infections worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of fungal infections among hospitalized patients increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2022 article published in Nature highlighted a surge in invasive Candida infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Additionally, India reported over 47,500 cases of COVID-19-associated mucormycosis during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021. This increasing incidence of fungal infections is expected to propel the antifungals market in the forecast period.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global antifungals market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2442&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the antifungals market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, and Abbott Laboratories, among others. These companies are employing strategies such as price skimming and strategic collaborations to stay competitive.

Segments:

• Drug Type: Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the antifungals market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.



Segments:

• Drug Type: Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the antifungals market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antifungals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antifungals market size, antifungals market drivers and trends, antifungals market major players, antifungals competitors' revenues, antifungals market positioning, and antifungals market growth across geographies. The antifungals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cough-and-cold-preparations-global-market-report

Oral Contraceptive Pills Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-contraceptive-pills-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.