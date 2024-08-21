Solidion’s Silicon/Graphene Anode Materials Validated by an EV OEM-Appointed Third Party

Solidion’s Silicon composition is on par with Silane gas-derived Si at a substantially lower cost to EV manufacturers

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ ticker symbol “STI”), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that its silicon-rich anode material has passed a critical milestone test.



The quantity of energy that a lithium-ion battery can supply to an electric vehicle (EV) is limited by the amount of charges stored in its anode and cathode materials. Although graphite has been the preferred anode material during the past 30 years, Industry-leading EV OEMs have concluded that silicon anode is required to drive EV battery technology to lower cost and provide higher energy density, significantly extending the EV driving range. Specifically, silicon (Si) is a leading-edge anode material capable of extending the EV range by 20-40%.

However, the higher-capacity gain is limited by the technical issue of large volume change-induced rapid capacity decay. Additionally, most of the silicon-based anode materials have suffered from processing difficulty using current lithium-ion battery equipment and process.

Solidion has overcome these technical obstacles at its Dayton, Ohio facility manufacturing silicon anode materials. Solidion’s innovative Si anode technology has been recently validated by third-party testing, which confirms that Solidion’s silicon anode materials provide comparable performance to the best performance of any other silicon anode materials. However, all other known high-performing silicon anode materials are produced from the toxic and dangerous gas silane and are produced with chemical vapor deposition (CVD) techniques. While such CVD techniques provide many challenges and are expensive, Solidion’s silicon anode materials use an alternative process and precursor materials, so that no silane gas is used and there are no CVD processes.

EV OEMs are searching for quality silicon anode materials, and to date no silicon anode materials have achieved such comparable results without the use of silane gas and CVD processes. Further, the third party testing has revealed that Solidion’s silicon anode materials can easily be incorporated into a battery cell, which is not the case for some other silicon anode materials. Also, Solidion’s silicon anode materials have markedly better first cycle efficiency than any other silicon anode material made without silane gas and without CVD.

Solidion is now established as a leading North American supplier of Si-based battery anode materials. Solidion’s predecessor company (G3) is recognized as a global leader in the patent landscape of silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries.1 This report ranked G3 No. 1 in the USA in terms of Si anode patent portfolio. Among US-based companies, G3 was No. 1 (having 131 patent families in the Si anode), followed by GM (90) and two other US-based battery start-ups. Quite significantly, G3 is ranked No. 1 among all the battery start-ups in the world.

Solidion seeks to establish partnerships for expanding manufacturing capacity of its advanced anode materials.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Source: Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape 2022 - FLYER (knowmade.com)

