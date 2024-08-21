Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene Raises Bar with CIMS Expert Certification

Prestigious certification highlights ongoing commitment to industry-leading expertise







BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene today announced its investment in attaining the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Expert certification for all its sales professionals. CIMS is the foremost recognized standard for excellence in the industry and this significant milestone further solidifies Bunzl’s position as a leader in cleaning and hygiene.

CIMS-Advanced by GBAC is a comprehensive certification that sets the framework for cleaning service providers to develop and implement a quality, customer-centred approach to cleaning program and facility management. It is the first consensus-based management standard that outlines the globally accepted characteristics necessary for a successful cleaning organization.

“With CIMS Expert certification, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has gained a distinct competitive advantage by empowering their account executives, managers and sales representatives to better support their customers,” says Brant Insero, Chief Global Education Officer of ISSA. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene as they continue to be an industry leader in changing the way the world views cleaning.”

CIMS certification requires teams to meet a list of criteria across key areas including quality systems, service delivery, and health and safety. This certification equips Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene sales professionals with the necessary tools and knowledge to help professional cleaning teams meet, exceed and maintain the cleaning standards set to protect the wellbeing of facilities and their occupants.

Bunzl is confident that the expertise gained through this certification will allow their experienced sales professionals to help customers achieve even higher levels of cleanliness and building occupant satisfaction.

“We’re excited about our investment in CIMS Expert certification because of the value it brings to our customers,” says Brock Tully, Senior Vice President of Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “With the amount of information available, it can be overwhelming for them to try to find the right answers. The tools and knowledge granted through this certification allow our sales professionals to be the source of truth for all our customers’ cleaning and hygiene needs.”

For more information about Bunzl Cleaning and Hygiene, visit bunzlch.ca.

Visit cims.issa.com/certification-overview/ to learn more about CIMS Certification.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0665b7c-7cc1-4e24-b4c8-fddf85442f99

Cleaning team with logos Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene invests in attaining the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Expert certification for all its sales professionals.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.