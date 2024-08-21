Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Segments, Drivers and Restraints and Trends For 2024 - 2033

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, expanding from $11.13 billion in 2023 to $11.91 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as disease prevalence, global health initiatives, an aging population, pharmaceutical innovation, and increased patient awareness. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $15.49 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by emerging markets, global demographics, and economic factors.

Rising Anemia Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population is a significant driving factor for the anemia and blood disorder drugs market. Unhealthy lifestyles, changing dietary habits, and elevated stress levels have contributed to a surge in anemia cases worldwide. Notably, anemia is particularly prevalent among the elderly population, with a prevalence rate of around 17% among individuals over 65 years old. Additionally, the World Bank has identified anemia as the 8th leading cause of disease among women and young people. This growing prevalence is fueling the demand for effective treatments, thereby driving market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market include Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novartis AG, among others. These companies are actively involved in research and development, technological advancements, and the introduction of novel therapies.

Segments:

• Type: Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia

• Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable

• Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Middle East Fastest-Growing

North America was the largest region in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in 2023. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising disease prevalence.

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anemia and other blood disorder drugs market size, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market drivers and trends, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market major players, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market orphan drugs for rare blood disorders, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market treatment, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market red blood cell stimulation, anemia and other blood disorder drugs competitors' revenues, anemia and other blood disorder drugs market positioning, and anemia and other blood disorder drugs market growth across geographies. The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

