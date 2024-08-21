Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane welcomes additional resources deployed to combat gang violence and extortion in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the deployment of additional police capacity to the province, as announced by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola.

This strategic reinforcement is aimed at addressing the escalating issues of gang violence and extortion in key areas of the province, including Mthatha and Gqeberha.

The Premier commends this decisive action following the recent visit and community stakeholder engagements in the province led by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, as well as senior SAPS management. These engagements highlighted the urgency of addressing the criminal activities that have been terrorising communities, stifling economic growth and transformation and employment creation.

Premier Mabuyane extends his gratitude to the National SAPS leadership for prioritising the safety and security of Eastern Cape residents by deploying multidisciplinary teams to combat, investigate, and bring to justice those responsible for gang-related violence and extortion.

The deployed teams include senior officers from the SAPS National Headquarters, overseeing organised crime, specialised operations and intelligence, supported by a contingent of detectives from the organised crime and serious violent crime units, operatives from the National Intervention Unit (NIU), and Crime Intelligence Officers. These teams will work closely with local law enforcement to reinforce the province's capacity to dismantle the criminal networks that have been preying on vulnerable communities.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we will not tolerate any criminal activities that undermine the well-being of our people and the economic stability of our province. These enhanced police presence sends a clear message to those involved in gang violence and extortion; the Eastern Cape will not be a safe haven for their criminal activities. We will fight back with every resource at our disposal", said Premier Mabuyane.

He further commended SAPS members in the Eastern Cape who over the weekend seized drugs worth R1 million in Gqeberha and has called on the police to continue stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of communities.

Premier Mabuyane also called on communities to work together with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activities and supporting the police in their efforts to restore peace and order in the province by using SAPS Crimestop number