Small business owners need to stay up-to-date on modern technological advancements and harness the power of apps to drive their growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With each passing year, technology becomes more important in everyone’s daily lives. In fact, many people would find it hard to get through a day without using modern technologies.

Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding CEO, says it’s increasingly essential that entrepreneurs harness technology for small business growth. Luckily, many of these technologies have become obtainable for even the smallest businesses.

There are many different technological trends that small business owners can follow and tools that they can put into use to help drive growth and streamline their operations.

Digital communication tools such as Slack have been around for years now but truly hit the mainstream during the pandemic — when many businesses were forced to shut down in-person operations for an extended period of time.

This app, and others like it, are a great way to optimize internal communications and make it more efficient. Slack allows users to set up different channels to separate communication by topic and even provides opportunities to network through communities.

Along the same lines, project management tools such as Asana and Trello help small businesses stay on task. Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding CEO, says these apps are very user-friendly and customizable.

Small businesses can set up multiple steps and tasks for each project, assign tasks to individual workers, and track the progress along the way.

Google Drive is a suite of free services that many small businesses use today. In addition to online storage, it offers digital versions of spreadsheet and word processing programs. These tools allow multiple people to work on the same documents, with easy-to-follow tracking to see what each person did to each document.

Gaining new customers is an essential aspect of small business growth, and email marketing programs such as Mailchimp make reaching out to potential new customers — or connecting with current customers — easier than ever.

Everything one would need to build email lists and email campaigns is included in this great program. In addition, Mailchimp and other programs like it offer in-depth analytics so business leaders can analyze the performance of campaigns to see what, if anything, might need to be adjusted.

From a higher-level perspective, Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding CEO, says small business leaders can harness artificial intelligence technology today like they’ve never been able to before.

Thanks to AI-based programs such as ChatGPT, businesses can use AI for everything from content creation to chatbots. Of course, to be able to do so, one would need to learn how to use the program, which might be a little more difficult than other simple technological tools.

At the same time, there are many ways to take advantage of AI, machine learning and automation tools in other ways. Many CRM programs today use these technologies to help small businesses manage all of their customers and prospects in one place.

By harnessing the power of modern technologies, small businesses can drive growth.

