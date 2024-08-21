VistaJet Celebrates 20 Years of Making Dreams with more Private World Voyages

London, August 21, 2024: As VistaJet marks two decades as the global leader in private aviation, the company celebrates their rich history and their commitment to discovering all the planet can offer with its ever-expanding Private World program. Private World is a gift for all VistaJet Members, to fully immerse in the iconic silver and red legacy.



Luxury Evolves, Private World Responds

Luxury travel is undergoing a paradigm shift. As highlighted in a recent McKinsey & Company report, “Ultra-high-net-worth individuals prefer quiet luxury with personalized service — targeting remote, private destinations accessible via private airports that feature tailored experiences available nowhere else.”1 VistaJet Private World sits at the forefront of this trend, designing moments as individual as the travelers themselves.

A World of Enthralling Discoveries

VistaJet Members can fly to destinations in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. And as Members, they can also unlock the world with the experiences crafted by the Private World’s team and its network of hundreds of trusted partners. In fact, in 2023 Member requests more than doubled from the previous year, and 2024 is on track to surpass this, demonstrating the profound interest in exploring the world and meeting the incredible people that inhabit it. Requests are as unique as the Members themselves, including:

Exclusive Access: Witnessing the heart-pounding action of Formula 1 races worldwide thanks to VistaJet's exclusive partnership with Ferrari and private dinners with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Expert Experiences: From personalized wine tours through rolling vineyards around the world to embarking on rejuvenating wellness retreats across breathtaking locations in Sweden, Peru, or Ibiza.

Unforgettable Celebrations: Bespoke itineraries that turn visions into reality, ensuring every milestone is marked — from special birthdays to life-changing IPOs.

A Brand to Accompany a Life's Journey

Private World is a testament to VistaJet’s commitment to continuously exploring the future with its Members and rewarding their preference to fly silver and red. Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer at Vista says: “We see Private World as an enriching service for our Members’ lives. They trust in us as they fly to the world, and we want to ensure every second, from booking a flight to experiencing an unforgettable moment, is exceptional. The future is out there, and we want to discover it with them.”

The newest curated experiences and events for VistaJet Members include:

Botswana with Belmond

Belmond’s Southern Africa escapes embrace two thrillingly different safari experiences in Northern Botswana. Eagle Island Lodge is in the heart of the Okavango Delta and Savute Elephant Lodge sits beside the mysterious Savute Channel. Experienced guides, rich wildlife encounters and unique activities will enchant even the most seasoned safari traveler.

Breathlessly captivating, this corner of Botswana has long been associated with the world’s greatest explorers, including David Livingstone. Follow in their footsteps at Savute Elephant Lodge and head out to a unique viewing hide at dusk or dawn, overlooking the watering hole, to see elephants, hyenas and cheetahs in their element. Returning to the lodge, receive a serene welcome while the eco-friendly design immerses you in harmony with the stunning landscape.

Eagle Island Lodge's high-ceiling tented rooms in the Botswana wetlands are flooded with light, and each has a plunge pool and oversized bed with views of the Delta. Get closer to the wildlife of this UNESCO World Heritage Site with a silent glide past hippos in a traditional canoe, as fish eagles soar overhead.

Luxury Cacao Experience in Ecuador with The Cacau Club

Indulge in the ultimate luxury cacao travel experience in Ecuador, where the lush landscapes of the Amazon rainforest meet the rich cultural heritage of cacao cultivation. Embark on a sensory journey, exploring exclusive cacao plantations nestled within the pristine rainforest, where expert guides unveil the secrets of premium chocolate production.

Immerse yourself in hands-on experiences, from harvesting ripe cacao pods to the intricate chocolate-making process. Delight your taste buds with an exquisite tasting at Toak, the "Hermes of Chocolate." Toak, renowned for its dedication to Amazon conservation while producing exceptional cacao and chocolate, opens its doors to VistaJet for an intimate exploration of their exquisite creations. Delve into the artistry behind each bar, savoring the distinctive flavors that have earned Toak its prestigious reputation in the world of luxury chocolates.

Beyond the plantations, discover the vibrant local communities that have sustained cacao traditions for generations. Engage with indigenous artisans, gaining insight into their time-honored techniques for crafting artisanal chocolates. Personalized culinary experiences await, featuring unique cacao and chocolate-infused dishes prepared by skilled chefs.



Spectacular Humpback Helicopter Safari in Mozambique with Kisawa

Experience the magic of the ‘Great East African Blue Migration’ up close, witnessing hundreds of adult and newborn humpback sightings at Kisawa Sanctuary, Benguerra Island. For a truly unforgettable perspective, take to the skies above the Bazaruto Archipelago National Marine Park for a private helicopter safari led by the science team at the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies (BCSS). You will weave around the stunning blues of the archipelago with the best chance of watching these traveling pods from above.

Kisawa Sanctuary is an award-winning island resort, celebrating the unbreakable bond between people and land. Located on 300 hectares of pristine tropical coastline, rolling dunes and coastal forest, Kisawa has been created to ensure maximum privacy, with minimum impact on the natural environment, showcasing a design culture that celebrates craft and heritage.

The Bridge in Bridgehampton, New York

VistaJet Members will join specially invited collectors from around the world at this exclusive invite-only automobile event taking place at the private golf club on the grounds of the original Bridgehampton Race Circuit. This renowned classic car exhibition pays tribute to the historic racing that took place on the site for nearly half a century.

Private Champagne Billecart-Salmon Dinner in Mareuil-sur-Äy, France

An immersion of timeless elegance and artisanal craftsmanship of Champagne-making, enriched by the personal insights and expertise of Mathieu Roland Billecart himself. VistaJet Members can enjoy an exquisite estate and cellar tour at Champagne Billecart-Salmon, followed by an intimate private dining experience within the domaine, graciously hosted by Mathieu Roland Billecart, the 7th Generation CEO at this celebrated vintner’s family champagne house.

A World of Opportunity

Private World isn't just about flying on the iconic silver and red jets; it's about a global group of individuals that seek opportunities anywhere at any time — to learn, discover, and create. Join VistaJet and immerse yourself in its unique Private World.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company, leading the industry by setting higher standards of service and safety for 20 years. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 207 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers clients a bespoke subscription of flight hours with guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

