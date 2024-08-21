Energy Logistics Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031 | C.H.Robinson, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, MGF

Energy Logistics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to experience suitable growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy logistics across the globe. Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟓𝟏.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏,𝟑𝟖𝟑.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., Apollo Energy Automobile Industry, C.H.Robinson, A.P. Moller - Maersk, BYD, DSV, Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, DB Schenker Logistics, Rhenus Group

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.

By application, the oil & gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global energy logistics market size, due to increased activities toward refining oil & gas from natural reservoirs. Moreover, the logistics service providers have been offering efficient energy logistical services which leads to the growth of the segment in the global market. However, the renewable energy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, due to increased demand for green energy to reduce harmful emission.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate

