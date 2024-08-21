Submit Release
Employment and Labour invites inputs into 2025 National Minimum Wage determination

National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission invites inputs into 2025 NMW determination 

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission is inviting all stakeholders with an interest in the National Minimum Wage to make a representation of possible adjustments in the policy instrument. 

The NMW Commission says it is conducting an investigation into possible adjustments to the National Minimum Wage, to submit its recommendations to the Minister of Employment and Labour later in 2024, in accordance with section 6(2) of the National 
Minimum Wage Act, No. 9 of 2018. 

National Minimum Wage Commission Chairperson, Professor Imraan Valodia said written representations will be forwarded to the Minister of Employment and Labour together with the Commission’s report to decide on the 2025 determination.
 
The closing date for submission of written comments/representations concerning possible adjustments to the National Minimum Wage is 30 September 2024. 

The current rate of NMW as announced by former Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi in February 2024 is R27,58. 

Written inputs should be sent to - Directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001, or be sent to nmwreview@labour.gov.za on or before the closing date. 

For media inquiries contact:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
082 697 0694/ teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

