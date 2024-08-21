Land Survey Equipment Market Innovations and Future Prospects 2032 | To Reach $17.2 bn with a CAGR of 5.6%

Land Survey Equipment Market Growth , Outlook , and Analysis 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land survey equipment comprises a range of tools, instruments, and technologies that land surveyors use to measure land with precision. These include GNSS systems, total stations and theodolites, levels, 3D laser scanners, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These tools are essential across various industries, including construction, oil and gas, agriculture, mining, and disaster management, for tasks such as inspection and monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout planning.

The land survey equipment market size was valued at $10 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $17.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The land survey equipment market is primarily driven by the growth of construction activities in developing countries. For example, the U.S. construction industry is projected to grow at a rate of 5%, reaching $1,428.5 billion by 2024. Additionally, the increasing use of UAVs for remote operations has spurred demand for drones. The market is further bolstered by the time-saving and accuracy benefits provided by these technologies.

The global trend of urbanization is also a significant factor, as the need for new infrastructure rises with the expanding population. By 2040, the global population is expected to increase by two billion, with the urban population growing by more than 40%. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the land survey equipment market.

The increasing demand for land survey equipment can largely be attributed to the increasing construction activities around the globe. Typically, land survey equipment market is classified into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), pipe lasers and others. Among these, the GNSS systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.

Out of these, the inspection & monitoring segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to high demand from various industries such construction, oil & gas, agriculture and others. By industry, it is based on construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management and others. The market is mainly driven by the rise in industrialization in developing countries and the development of commercial infrastructure throughout the regions. However, the high initial cost and rental and leasing service providers for land survey equipment constrain the growth of the market.

Impact Analysis:

Various manufacturers in the land survey equipment market such as Hi-Target, Stonex, Topcon Corporation, Hexagon, and Trimble Inc. offer a wide variety of land survey equipment for inspection and monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout point applications. For instance, in November 2022, Stonex launched the XVS vSLAM 3D Scanner. The system uses a technology based on the integration of high-resolution images, inertial systems, and a complex algorithm: capturing a scenario with XVS, a 3D model will be generated through photogrammetric techniques. Growth of the land survey equipment market is majorly driven by urbanization in developing countries and timesaving yet accurate output of data by advanced computers.

Top Players:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the land survey equipment end-user, such as Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc. are provided in this report. There are some important players in the market such as Hi-Target, Stonex, and Trimble Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth land survey equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2022 and 2032.

Extensive analysis of the land survey equipment market outlook is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The land survey equipment market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report.

The key market players within the land survey equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the land survey equipment industry.

