3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D medical imaging devices market is experiencing robust growth, expected to expand from $16.27 billion in 2023 to $17.23 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Despite challenges such as disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is forecasted to reach $21.67 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in emerging markets, regulatory support, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and the increasing emphasis on early detection and intervention.

Increasing Cases of Sports Injuries Driving Market Growth

The rising incidence of sports-related injuries is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the 3d medical imaging devices market. The increase in sports participation and high-intensity training results in more severe injuries, often involving soft tissues. 3D medical imaging devices, such as ultrasound, X-ray radiography, and MRI, provide detailed diagnostics for muscle, tendon, ligament, and cartilage injuries. According to the CDC, there are approximately 775,000 emergency room visits annually for sports-related injuries in children. This surge in demand for accurate diagnostics is propelling market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the 3D medical imaging devices market include GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, Materialise NV, and many others. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, investing in AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy. For instance, GE Healthcare's introduction of AI-driven technology aims to improve diagnostic precision and efficiency.

In November 2021, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. acquired Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. for $110 million, aiming to integrate advanced technologies like digital micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and AI solutions to expand its medical imaging capabilities.

Market Segmentation

•By Type: Ultrasound, X-ray, CT Scan, Other Types

•By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology

•By End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

Regional Insights: Western Europe Leading the Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the 3D medical imaging market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest region. The detailed report provides an in-depth analysis of regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

