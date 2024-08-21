COUNSLR PARTNERS WITH DOZENS OF SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO SUPPORT TENS OF THOUSANDS OF LIVES VIA 24/7 MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Students and Faculty are Heading Back to School with Unlimited Access to Text-based Mental Health Support App, Mitigating Heightened Academic and Social Stresses

New York, New York, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York (NY) - Counslr, the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced today that it is partnering with numerous school districts across the country in anticipation of the 2024-25 school year. Since its founding in 2019, each of Counslr’s school partnerships have focused on empowering students and faculty to prioritize their mental well-being by enabling them to access unlimited texting sessions with Counslr’s licensed and vetted mental health support professionals, available on-demand or by appointment, 24/7/365.

“We are thrilled to partner with Counslr to provide our students and faculty with round-the-clock access to mental health support,” states Lisa Dursky, Principal at Crestwood High School, Cresco, IA. “As educators, we see firsthand the pressures that our community faces, and having a resource like Counslr available 24/7 is invaluable. This partnership underscores our commitment to the well-being of everyone in our school, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive academically and personally.”

The partnership with Crestwood High School is one of many schools that have expressed a growing need for additional mental health support in their school community. In fact, schools across the country launched or renewed with Counslr this summer to offer support to students and faculty when traditional support services are limited or unavailable and will continue through the 2024-25 school year.

In the last year alone, Counslr has added and renewed partnerships with dozens of schools, notably including:

Kane Area School District, Kane, Pennsylvania

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Allentown School District , Allentown, Pennsylvania

Crestwood High School , Cresco, Iowa

Dearborn Heights District 7 , Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Dunkirk City School District, Dunkirk, New York





East Side House Settlement , support for five NYC-area high schools

Smoky Hill Education Center , more than 50 school districts across Kansas

Timber Lake School District , Timber Lake, South Dakota

Bristol Warren Regional School District , Bristol & Warren, Rhode Island

“As the new school year begins for Kansas schools this month, we know it’s crucial to recognize that the mental well-being of both students and school staff members is critical to their success,” states Chris Moddelmog, Executive Director, Smoky Hill Education Service Center. “By prioritizing mental health and emotional well-being, we create an environment where everyone can learn and thrive. Smoky Hill Education Service Center is pleased to have a partner like Counslr supporting education in Kansas.”





In the coming months, several more schools are expected to join the platform, as administrators continue to see a clear connection between the access to mental health support, the well-being of their students and faculty, and that impact on their greater communities.

“Supporting students and faculty across the country in different locations with diverse populations clearly illustrates that mental health knows no boundaries,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “All types of school communities are in need of mental health support more than ever, and we are thrilled to help make an impact as this next generation grows to be more resilient and live happier, healthier lives.”

For more information on Counslr, please visit: www.counslr.com.

About Counslr

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

