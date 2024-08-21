Automated Pallet Truck Market to Surge to $33.4 Billion by 2033, with a Strong CAGR of 21.5%

Automated Pallet Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automated Pallet Truck Market by Type (Pallet, Transporting Truck, and Pallet Stacking Truck) and Application (Production and Manufacture, Distribution and Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033”. According to the report, the automated pallet truck market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $27.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of growth

The overall trend towards industrial automation, driven by the need for increased efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction, is a significant determinant of the automated pallet trucks market growth. As companies across various industries adopt automation technologies to streamline their operations, the demand for automated pallet trucks as part of automated material handling systems increases. The rapid growth of e-commerce globally is a major driver of the automated pallet trucks market. E-commerce companies require efficient and scalable warehouse operations to meet the growing demand for fast and accurate order fulfillment. Automated pallet trucks play a crucial role in optimizing warehouse processes, reducing order processing times, and improving inventory management in e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Segment Highlights

The pallet transport truck segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The pallet transport truck segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automated pallet truck market due to a vast variety of palletized commodities in different shapes, sizes, and weights which may be handled by pallet transportation vehicles because of their extreme versatility. Owing to their effective design for moving pallets of goods throughout warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial sites, they are essential for material handling activities in a variety of industries. Pallets are the most common unit of loading and transportation for goods in many industries, including retail, manufacturing, and logistics. As a result, pallet transporting trucks cater to a vast market segment and address the needs of a wide range of customers who rely on palletized goods for storage, transportation, and distribution.

Automated pallet transporting trucks significantly improve operational efficiency and productivity by automating the movement of pallets within facilities. They can transport multiple pallets simultaneously, travel at consistent speeds, and execute predefined routes accurately, minimizing delays, optimizing workflow, and maximizing throughput.

The production and manufacture segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

The production and manufacture segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automated pallet truck market due to production and manufacturing facilities across industries such as automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and electronics heavily rely on automated material handling solutions to streamline their operations. Automated pallet trucks play a crucial role in these environments by efficiently transporting materials and finished products, contributing to high demand from this segment. Production and manufacturing facilities often have extensive warehouse spaces and complex material flow requirements. As a result, they tend to deploy a large number of automated pallet trucks to handle the movement of palletized goods within their facilities. This large-scale deployment contributes to a significant market share for the production and manufacture segment.

Production and manufacturing operations often require tailored automation solutions that can integrate seamlessly with existing equipment and workflows. Manufacturers of automated pallet trucks typically offer customization options and integration services to meet the specific needs of production and manufacturing facilities, further driving demand from this segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

North America boasts a mature industrial sector and a thriving e-commerce market. These industries rely heavily on efficient warehouse operations to handle large volumes of goods and meet customer demand. Automated pallet trucks offer enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, making them indispensable in these sectors and driving their market share.

Key Players

Aichikikai techno system co., ltd

Amazon Robotics

ATAP, Inc

Daifuku

Dematic

JBT Corporation

Meidensha

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog

