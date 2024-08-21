Asphalt Additives Market Dynamics Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2024 to 2027

Asphalt Additives Market Dynamics

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the global asphalt additives market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Drivers:

- Increased demand for asphalt in road construction.

- Compliance with modern manufacturing standards.

- Accelerated urbanization globally.

Restraints:

- Shifts in regulatory environments may hinder market growth.

Opportunities:

- Growing awareness of energy conservation.

- Demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions is expected to open new market avenues.

Segment Analysis

Polymerized Asphalt Cement:

- Accounted for over half of the market share in 2019.

- Expected to maintain its leading position through 2027 due to its extensive use in road maintenance and repairs.

Novophalt:

- Projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by urbanization in emerging economies like China and India, which demand efficient road construction solutions.

Application Insights

Road Construction:

- Dominated the market, contributing over half of the market share in 2019.

- The leadership position is expected to continue, supported by new road construction and maintenance projects in developing nations such as Brazil, China, and India.

Roofing:

- Predicted to experience the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027, driven by rapid urbanization in countries like China and India.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific:

- Held the largest revenue share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market.

- Anticipated to maintain its dominance and achieve the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 due to increased infrastructure and construction activities.

North America:

- Projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players

- Arkema Group

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Huntsman International LLC

- Ingevity

- KAO Corporation

- Nouryon

- Sasol

- Tri-Chem Specialty Chemicals, LLC.

- Bershire Engineering Supplies

- Kraton

- BASF SE

- Engineered Additives LLC

- Delta Companies Inc

