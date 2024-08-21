Strategic Analysis Of The Drug-Coated Balloons Market 2024 - 2033

Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug-coated balloons market is experiencing significant growth, expected to increase from $0.95 billion in 2023 to $1.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This expansion is driven by the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, heightened demand for minimally invasive procedures, the prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD), advancements in interventional cardiology, and improved management of restenosis rates. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to $1.93 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.0%.

Rising Prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease Fuels Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) is a key driver of the drug-coated balloons market. CAD, characterized by the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, leads to serious conditions such as heart attacks. Drug-coated balloons are designed to release medication into the artery during angioplasty to prevent restenosis—the re-narrowing of the artery. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease in the U.S. led to 375,476 deaths in 2021, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatment solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Prominent companies in the drug-coated balloons market include Acotec Scientific AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. These companies are at the forefront of product innovation, focusing on new technological solutions to enhance treatment efficacy. For example, Medtronic launched the Prevail drug-coated balloon catheter in July 2021, designed to treat various types of lesions in coronary arteries with paclitaxel, a rapidly absorbed medication.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

The drug-coated balloons market is witnessing several key trends, including regulatory approvals for new formulations, a focus on minimizing side effects, and the emergence of bioresorbable coatings. The expansion of market reach into emerging economies and the adoption of patient-centric approaches are also notable trends. Additionally, the integration of drug delivery innovations and global health initiatives is expected to further drive market growth.

Market Segmentation

The drug-coated balloons market is segmented as follows:

• Product Type: Drug-Coated Balloons For Peripheral Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Other Indications

• Drug Type: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus

• End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the global drug-coated balloons market in 2023 and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of coronary artery disease and significant advancements in medical technology within the region.

Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug-coated balloons market size, drug-coated balloons market drivers and trends, drug-coated balloons market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The drug-coated balloons market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

