Treatment.com AI - Revolutionizing Healthcare: Harnessing the Power of AI for Transformative Patient Care

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Company” or “Treatment”), a healthcare tech company transforming patient care with AI-driven clinical insights, endorses the forward thinking emanating from a recent event in Washington comprising 25 of the nation’s leading experts on the appropriate use of artificial intelligence (AI) within healthcare.



It is understood there are real challenges to the stability and sustainability of our present day healthcare systems: shortages of healthcare professionals; administrative overload; disenfranchised communities with little or no access to healthcare professionals, long wait times for general practitioners and specialists, and time pressures on healthcare professionals in being able to spend sufficient time with patients.

Some of the excellent thinking and recommendations from the article published by UW School of Medicine and Public Health on July 29th Roundtable on AI in Healthcare produces key recommendations | News | UW Health included:

Utilizing AI to help alleviate healthcare workforce burdens and improving efficiency and patient outcomes

Technology, policy and compensatory models for healthcare professionals need to align for AI to effectively impact healthcare systems

Equitable access for patients and care teams

AI in healthcare is effectively governed

Treatment’s comprehensive and integrated online medical library powered by AI – Global Library of Medicine (GLM), which utilizes proprietary algorithms, was designed to impact many of these challenges. At its heart, the GLM provides some of the highest levels of qualified clinical support to many healthcare professionals, ensuring enhanced diagnostic accuracy and transparency in every step of support provided. It is contained within a “closed” environment which can sit securely behind organizational firewalls, but most importantly enables Large Language Models (LLM’s) such as Chat GPT to query trusted content. This helps LLM’s reduce chances of misdiagnosis, bias, hallucinations and/or possible IP infringements.

Further, as outlined above, with the challenges facing our healthcare systems, the GLM has been designed to help mitigate many of today’s menial tasks for healthcare professionals such as history taking, typing chart notes, billing and ensuring they are spending quality face time with patients who need to be seen. In turn, this will have a positive impact on costs and cost allocation for Healthcare organizations and governing bodies.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO Treatment.com AI comments: “We applaud the hard work of the thought leaders in this space including from this Roundtable. The outcomes of this event and others further demonstrate that Treatment AI is on the right track with its commitment to supporting all the healthcare stakeholders. We strive to reduce workload for healthcare Professionals, help improve efficiency for the Payers, and enhance accuracy and accessibility for the Patients. We look forward to updating the market on new products, partnerships and developments over the next few months. ”

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

