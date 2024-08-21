Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi announces members of Economic and Investment Advisory Council, 22 Aug

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi of the North West Province will on Thursday, 22 August 2024 announce the newly appointed members of the provincial Economic and Investment Advisory Council (EIAC).

The announcement comes at a critical period in the developmental trajectory of the province, with expanded unemployment rate standing at 54%.

Central to the work of the Economic and Investment Advisory Council (EIAC) will be to guide the provincial government in the implementation of the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy (PGDS) and to develop sector-based plans to drive inclusive growth, and reducing unemployment and inequalities.

The Council which comprises Economists, Industry Experts, Organized Agriculture, Labour, Tourism Sector, Mining and independent Experts as well as Members of the Executive Council, was pronounced by the Premier during the recent Official Opening of the North West Provincial Legislature.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the announcement of members of the EIAC and Premier’s address to the first meeting of the Council.

The details of the meeting are as follows:

Date : Thursday, 22 August 2024

Venue: Mahikeng (exact venue to be confirmed)

Time : 12h00



For RSVP, send name and surname of media personnel wishing to attend the session to Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za by 14h00 on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai38@gmail.com

or

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

