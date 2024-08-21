Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at National Research Foundation (NRF) Awards, 22 Aug

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the prestigious National Research Foundation (NRF) Awards, set to take place on 22 August 2024 at the Sun City Resort, North-West.

The NRF, an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), funds research and the development of high-end human capacity and critical research infrastructure to promote knowledge production across all disciplinary fields.

This year's event is significant as it marks 25 years of the NRF promoting research, innovation and partnerships that contribute to building an inclusive, knowledge-based society in South Africa.

The annual awards are a highlight of the academic calendar, drawing together the leading lights of local and international academia. The ceremony recognises the scientists behind groundbreaking research conducted at South Africa's higher education institutions.

The awards are presented in two categories. The Special Awards recognise extraordinary contributions to the South African knowledge base. In this category the following awards will be made:

Lifetime Achievement Award.

Research Excellence Award for Next Generation Researchers.

Research Excellence Award for Early Career/Emerging Researchers.

Champion of Research Capacity Development and Transformation at South African Higher Education Institutions Award.

Public Engagement with Research Award.

Focussed Research Advancement Award.

Innovation Advancement Award.

Science Team Award.

Societal Impact Award.

The finalists in this category include three DSI-NRF Centres of Excellence – Human Development, Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, and Biomedical TB Research.

The second category is the NRF Ratings-based Awards, which are based on a rigorous peer review system that evaluates the research impact of nominees over the past five years.

Each year several researchers have their research output peer-reviewed and are given ratings by the NRF. These ratings fall under the categories of A (leading international researchers), B (internationally acclaimed researchers), C (established researchers), P (Prestigious Awards) or Y (promising young researchers). These ratings recognise these researchers' standing in their fields as well as the world-leading nature of their work.

To obtain an A rating, a researcher must be recognised by their peers as a leading international scholar in their field. The recognition for an A-rated researcher must be based on the high quality and high impact of their recent research output.

The P rating is awarded to researchers who, based on exceptional potential demonstrated in research performance and output during doctoral and/or early post-doctoral careers, are considered likely to become future international leaders in their respective fields.

Researchers who have received A and P ratings will be acknowledged at the NRF Awards.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 22 August 2024

Time: 18:00 – 22:00

Venue: Sun City Resort, North-West

Journalists wishing to cover the awards ceremony in person should contact NRF Media Relations Officer, Bongani Nkosi, on b.nkosi@nrf.ac.za or 061 477 3064 for accreditation and queries. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the NRF YouTube account.

Media enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

083 400 5750

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

