Gene Synthesis Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20.5%

Gene Synthesis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene synthesis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in genetic research, a rise in personalized medicine, an increased focus on biotechnology, growth in the biopharmaceutical sector, and technological platforms for synthesis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gene synthesis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid growth of synthetic biology, the emergence of CRISPR technology, increasing demand for custom genes, advances in gene editing and therapy, and expanding applications in agriculture.

Growth Driver Of The Gene Synthesis Market

The increased prevalence of chronic infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the gene synthesis market going forward. Chronic infectious diseases are illnesses caused by pathogens that persist in the body for a long time, often for years or even a lifetime. Gene synthesis can help reduce infectious diseases by enabling the development of new vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics that are specific to particular pathogens. This approach has the potential to be faster, more effective, and more targeted than traditional approaches, and has the potential to help control outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gene synthesis market include Genscript Biotech Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Boster Biological Technology Ltd., Twist Bioscience Corp., ProteoGenix Inc.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the gene synthesis market. Companies operating in the gene synthesis market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Method: Solid-Phase Synthesis, Chip-Based Synthesis, PCR-Based Enzyme Synthesis

2) By Service: Antibody DNA Synthesis, Viral DNA Synthesis, Other Services

3) By Application: Gene And Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gene synthesis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global gene synthesis market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the gene synthesis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gene Synthesis Market Definition

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) base-by-base. Gene synthesis can be used for a variety of applications including creating recombinant DNA molecules, protein engineering, gene therapy, and synthetic biology.

Gene Synthesis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gene Synthesis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gene synthesis market size, gene synthesis market drivers and trends, gene synthesis market major players, gene synthesis competitors' revenues, gene synthesis market positioning, and gene synthesis market growth across geographies. The gene synthesis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

