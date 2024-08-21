PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES THE REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED

NACON ANNOUNCES THE REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED

Lesquin (France), 21st August 2024 – Premium gaming accessories designer NACON is pleased to announce the Revolution X Unlimited, a new wireless controller officially licensed for Xbox. After the success of the Revolution 5 Pro and Revolution X, NACON returns with a new premium peripheral. The Revolution X Unlimited wireless controller is for all Xbox and PC players seeking to raise their game.

"NACON's R&D team has put in an enormous amount of work to design a controller that will meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers," said Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessories Division at NACON. "We're very proud to have created an official controller that combines the best of our expertise. The Revolution X Unlimited pushes innovation even further. It is a controller with a unique design and incredible performance."



Watch the controller trailer here

NACON has specialized in the design of premium official accessories for nearly 10 years and developed the Revolution X Unlimited in collaboration with the Designed for Xbox team. It's the ideal choice for FPS/TPS gamers, thanks to its unique blend of customization options and features that guarantee durability and precision. To achieve these aims, the team integrated Hall effect technology, which reduces the risk of stick drift and extends the controller's lifespan.

The controller also boasts trigger blockers, which make it adaptable to different types of games, and a battery that allows for sessions of over 10 hours on a single charge.

A major new feature increases the customization options: an LCD screen in the middle of the controller, so players can easily save different game profiles and navigate between them without using the app on the Xbox console or PC.

The Revolution X Unlimited is also NACON's first wireless controller for Xbox that enables latency-free wireless connection to the console or PC via USB dongle.

Key features of the controller:

Wireless connection (with dongle) to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

3 connection types: radio frequency, wired and/or Bluetooth

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Sticks with Hall effect technology to reduce stick drift and increase the controller's lifespan

An LCD screen for easy and intuitive programming and audio source mixing

Trigger blockers with micro-switches

6 programmable shortcut buttons

Directional pad and action buttons with micro-switch technology for maximum responsiveness

Includes 2 alternative directional pads, 6 extra weights, 6 stick heads and 2 stick rings so players can adjust the ergonomics to their own play style

A PC mode that provides: Reduced latency of 1-2ms Gyroscopic technology to simulate joysticks Specific shortcut key programming







The Revolution X Unlimited will be available in late 2024.

Find the assets for the controller here

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

